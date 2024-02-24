Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,347,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,780,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

