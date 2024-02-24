Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,382 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

