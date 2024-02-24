Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 18,813 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BBVA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

