Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 10,414 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Vault news, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,736 shares of company stock worth $160,313. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.51. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Energy Vault Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

