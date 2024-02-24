Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,771 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Sonder worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonder by 386.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 317,139 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonder by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Adam Bowen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOND

About Sonder

(Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.