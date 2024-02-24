Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 445,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $6,613,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cryoport by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 300,778 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.58. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

