Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 880 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

