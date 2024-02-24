Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 8,026 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MWA

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.