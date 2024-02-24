Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

