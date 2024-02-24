Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 12.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

