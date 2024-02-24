Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

