Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

