Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $284.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.92.

Penumbra Trading Down 9.3 %

PEN opened at $238.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

