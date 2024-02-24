Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.72

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.72 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.81). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 731,903 shares.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.67 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Picton Property Income

About Picton Property Income

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £106,894.45 ($134,593.87). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

