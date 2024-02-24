Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Pinstripes Stock Performance
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinstripes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pinstripes
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
