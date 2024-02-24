PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 2.9 %

ECPG stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

