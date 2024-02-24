PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after buying an additional 1,294,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $22,745,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after buying an additional 646,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $14,416,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

