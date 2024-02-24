PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxwood Ventures Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Unum Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,670,000 after acquiring an additional 212,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 130,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Unum Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

