Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 236.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,812,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

