Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $636.27

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.27 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.08). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.08), with a volume of 12,438 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Porvair
Porvair Trading Up 0.3 %
Porvair Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Porvair
In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £1,722,500 ($2,168,849.16). Insiders own 19.83% of the company’s stock.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.