Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $636.27

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.27 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.08). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.08), with a volume of 12,438 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Porvair Trading Up 0.3 %

Porvair Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 636.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 604.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,834.29 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,714.29%.

Insider Transactions at Porvair

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £1,722,500 ($2,168,849.16). Insiders own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

