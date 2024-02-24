PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

