Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.19. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 35,090 shares trading hands.
Pressure BioSciences Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
