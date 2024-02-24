ProPhase Labs’ (PRPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PRPH stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 61.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

