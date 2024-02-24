PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Shares Up 2.3%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 40,284 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
