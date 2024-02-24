Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $722,352. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.