Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Raised to $17.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock worth $722,352 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.