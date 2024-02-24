Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.42

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.15. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 49,506 shares changing hands.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the second quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.