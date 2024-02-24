Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $17.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 64.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

