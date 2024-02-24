Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

QTWO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

