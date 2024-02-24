Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $50.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

NYSE QTWO opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,615.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $367,316.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,615.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

