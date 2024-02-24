Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

