QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

APA Stock Down 0.6 %

APA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

