QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4,035.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of QuidelOrtho worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 317,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

