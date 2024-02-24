QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.06 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.