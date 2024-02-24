Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $188.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

