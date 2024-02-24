Rathbones Group PLC Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $39.63 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

