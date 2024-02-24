Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after buying an additional 991,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after buying an additional 932,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

