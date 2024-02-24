Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 472 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $461.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.15 and a 200-day moving average of $456.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

