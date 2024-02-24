Rathbones Group PLC Invests $222,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $406,581.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,475 shares of company stock valued at $51,837,669 in the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $687.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $584.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.95. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $806.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.61.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

