Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.