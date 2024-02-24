Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.