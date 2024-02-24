Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $77.69.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
