Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

