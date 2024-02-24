Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $112.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
