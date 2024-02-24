Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $112.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.