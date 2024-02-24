Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 1,377 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $256.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $256.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

