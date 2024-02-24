Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 4,038 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $92.66 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

