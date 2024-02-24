Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 4,832 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,165,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.0 %

NET opened at $98.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $938,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,290,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113,855 shares of company stock valued at $99,908,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

