Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $121.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.