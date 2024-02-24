Rathbones Group PLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $10,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

