Rathbones Group PLC Takes $220,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

